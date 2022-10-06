SVG police force mourns the loss of Auxiliary Constable Shorn Pompey

The members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and its Auxiliary Force are mourning the death of the late Auxiliary Police Constable (APC), Mr Shorn Pompey. APC Pompey passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

APC Pompey was enlisted in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Auxiliary Police Force (RSVGAPF) on September 12, 2018, and served the organization and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for four (4) years.

APC Pompey was of quiet disposition and did his work diligently. He had an excellent working relationship with his colleagues at Process Office.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Colin John, and all other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and its Auxiliary Force extend condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late APC Shorn Pompey. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Source : RSVGPF