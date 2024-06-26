RSVGPF Officers Celebrate 20 Years of Dedicated Service

RSVGPF Recognizes 20 Years of Service by Constables Durrant and Pompey

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) proudly recognizes the significant milestone achieved by two of its officers, Police Constable (PC) #15 Jermine Durrant and Police Constable (PC) #81 Delroy Pompey. June 15, 2024, marks 20 years of unwavering commitment and dedicated service to the organization. Both officers began their journey as Band Cadets before being officially enlisted into the constabulary on June 15, 2004.

PC15 Jermine Durrant has shown exceptional dedication throughout his two decades of service. Upon reflecting on his career, he acknowledged the inherent challenges and triumphs of his role, emphasizing the necessity of perseverance and focus. “You have to know what you want out of the whole experience and stick to the plan,” stated Durrant. His association with the RSVGPF began in December 2000 as a Band Cadet, where his musical proficiency was showcased through playing the flute and bass drum, as well as serving as a vocalist, assistant engineer, and drum major for the Police Band. During his tenure, he has also rendered his services at Union Island, Mustique, and the Central Police Station, dedicated to serving with integrity.

PC81 Delroy Pompey has similarly dedicated most of his career to the Police Band, playing the Alto Saxophone. He has also served in the Special Services Unit (SSU), performed special duties when called upon in the Special Patrol Unit, and has played key roles in the Police Store Room and Beat and Patrol, where he currently serves.

Pompey described his time in the RSVGPF as transformative, highlighting the personal growth he has experienced. “The organization has definitely changed me and contributed to who I am today; we always have to adapt,” he exclaimed. His extensive knowledge of music theory has enabled him to function as a music teacher at Bethel Secondary and Georgetown Secondary Schools. Pompey left a word of advice for aspiring officers: “If you’re looking for opportunities to serve our country and for self-development through training, the police force is the place for you. Learn as much as you can.” He also encouraged young officers “to perform your duties as professionally as possible.”

The Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Envill Williams, alongside his executive management team and the entire rank and file of the RSVGPF, salutes the contributions of PC15 Jermine Durrant and PC81 Delroy Pompey. Their dedication to maintaining law and order in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is commendable and serves as an inspiration to their peers and the nation they have so faithfully served.

Congratulations to PC15 Durrant and PC81 Pompey on reaching this significant milestone. We honor your achievements and look forward to your continued contributions to the safety and well-being of our nation.