RSVGPF Officers Support Local Student’s Educational Journey

Central Division Builds Stronger Bonds Through Community Engagement

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) believes that true community policing goes beyond enforcing laws; it is about bridging divides, nurturing trust, and positively transforming lives in every neighborhood we serve. This philosophy came to life through a series of outreach initiatives led by the Central Division, designed to break barriers, build lasting bonds, and engage meaningfully with the youth who represent the future of our nation.

Under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Dr. Kamecia Blake, the Central Division has taken community engagement to new heights. Recent weeks have seen officers swap their uniforms for jerseys, bringing energy and unity through sports. In Clare Valley, an exciting football match pitted a combined Police team against local favorites. Meanwhile, Campden Park came alive as the Police took on the “Sunday Sweaters” in an electrifying basketball face-off.

One outstanding outcome of this initiative is the inspiring story of Josh Bruce, a young man from Clare Valley. As a direct result of the positive connections made through these outreach efforts, the officers at the Questelles Police Station chose to adopt Josh, taking a vested interest in his welfare and educational journey, as well as that of other youths. Demonstrating their care and commitment, the officers pooled their resources to cover the cost of Josh’s eight (8) CSEC examination subjects.

The gesture was commemorated with a heartfelt handing-over ceremony that took place on November 6, 2024, at the Buccament Bay Secondary School. Josh, a student of the school, was accompanied by his mother, Ms. Veldine Bruce, who expressed deep gratitude to the RSVGPF for their support and encouragement. Ms. Heather Stewart, the school’s principal, was also present and spoke highly of the initiative, commending the RSVGPF for their efforts and urging continued mentorship of youths across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This initiative highlights the Central Division’s dedication in fostering meaningful connections and building trust as a vital part of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force’s broader commitment to community transformation. We remain focused on nurturing positive relationships, demonstrating that beyond our role as guardians of public safety, we care deeply about the well-being and success of our stakeholders. Together, we strive to strengthen the bond between the police and the communities we call home.