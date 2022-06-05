RSVGPF plants tree to commemorate RSS 40th anniversary

A tree planting initiative was held on Friday, 3 June, by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in collaboration with the Regional Security System.

The event commemorated the RSS’ 40th anniversary and marked World Environment Day, which takes place on June 5.

Mr Christopher Benjamin, the assistant commissioner of police, planted an Ashoka tree on the grounds of the Old Montrose Police Compound.

Ashoka trees are significant trees in the cultural traditions of the Indian subcontinent and adjacent areas.

The Ashoka tree’s flower is the state flower of the Indian state of Odisha.

Assisting ACP Benjamin were Mr Enville Williams, Assistant Commissioner of Police, and Mr Junior Simmons, Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Nature Care SVG donated the tree.