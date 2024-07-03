RSVGPF Investigates Death in Bequia

July 2, 2024 – Kingstown: The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 21-year-old resident of Cemetery Hill, Bequia.

The deceased, identified as Nickelson Thomas, was discovered with what appears to be gunshot injuries.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the actual cause of death.

The RSVGPF is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the truth and bring clarity to this investigation. We assure the public that we are diligently working to resolve this matter and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

We also appeal to anyone with information that could assist in solving this case to come forward. Please contact Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810, the Port Elizabeth Police Station at (784) 458-3350 or any police station.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and to all those affected by this tragic incident.