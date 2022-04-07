St Vincent police receives training from US Armed Forces

In a continual effort to equip the members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) with the requisite training and skills to efficiently execute their duties, a Small Unit Security Tactical Operation Training was held at the Argyle Fire Station from March 29th to April 1st, 2022.

This training was facilitated by the 3rd SQUADRON 54TH SECURITY FORCE ASSISTANCE BRIGADE Team 6321 from the US Armed Forces. The team was headed by Captain (CPT) Martin A. Suarez. Other members of the team were Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Patrick G. Salas, SSGT Brian A. Hedrick, Sergeant (SGT) Stephen J Spinogatti and SGT Jeremy M Kerr.

Participants were exposed to the following theory and practical exercises:

Support to Civil Authorities

Crowd Control

Detainee OPs

Non-Lethal Use of Force

Urban Personnel Checkpoint

Urban Vehicle Checkpoint

Tactical Movement as a Unit

Room Clearing/Urban OPS

The students also conducted practical exercises on Urban Operations, Crowd/Riot Control, Civil Disorder, Building Clearance and Pistol Disarmament.

A closing ceremony was held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM. All participants were presented with a certificate of participation by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ronald Benjamin, Head of the Argyle Fire Station.

In delivering brief remarks, the Director of Training within the RSVGPF, Lieutenant William Theobalds expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation to CPT Martin A. Suarez and his team for delivering such timely training to the organization. He emphasized that the training was well received and will help to guide the participants in the conduct and execution of their daily duties.