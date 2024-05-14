RSVGPF Strengthens Community Ties with Park Hill Walk-Through

Community Walk-Through and Town Hall Meeting Strengthens Bonds in Park Hill

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) engaged directly with the community of Park Hill during a walk-through and town hall meeting. This initiative, held in the Eastern Police Division, saw members of the RSVGPF High Command, including the Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mr. Enville Williams, as well as other senior and junior officers, actively interacting with residents, listening to their concerns, and discussing community safety and cohesion. The event is part of a broader effort by the RSVGPF to rebuild and strengthen community ties, particularly in areas that have been impacted by serious crimes.

The town hall meeting in Park Hill, coming on the heels of the walk-through, reinforced the growing partnership between the police and the community. Superintendent of Police and Divisional Commander of the Eastern Police Division, Mr. Hesran Ballantyne, built on the discussions initiated during the walk-through, focusing on pressing local issues such as praedial larceny and the ongoing gun amnesty. In his address, Mr. Ballantyne underscored the importance of conflict resolution and responsible decision-making, urging community members to “walk away from trouble” and take a moment to reflect before reacting. His guidance reinforced the recurring theme of these meetings: the indispensable role of community cooperation in fostering a safe and orderly environment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Frankie Joseph also contributed significantly to the dialogue, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation with police investigations. Highlighting the provisions under the Witness Special Measures Act, DCP Joseph explained how the act protects the anonymity of witnesses, allowing them to give evidence in court with a distorted image and voice from an undisclosed location. He assured the community of the RSVGPF’s commitment to maintaining confidentiality and encouraged residents to trust the police with sensitive information, emphasizing that effective crime fighting is a shared responsibility.

The response from the Park Hill community was overwhelmingly positive and constructive, reflecting a mutual desire for enhanced police services and deeper community engagement. Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mr. Enville Williams directly addressed the concerns voiced by the residents, providing reassurances of the RSVGPF’s commitment to delivering exceptional service. He emphasized the role of the police as dedicated servants of the people of SVG, entrusted with the responsibility to foster a safe environment.

Commissioner Williams also highlighted the strategic importance of maintaining a visible police presence as a deterrent to crime, reinforcing that “The visible presence of the police continues to reduce crime.” This proactive approach not only addresses immediate safety concerns but also builds a foundation of trust and cooperation between the community and the police force. By increasing the engagement and visibility of officers, the RSVGPF aims to ensure that the services provided are responsive to the needs of the community, ultimately leading to a more secure and peaceful Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force remains committed to bridging the gap between the police and the communities we serve. The success of the Park Hill town hall meeting is a testament to our dedication to community policing and our proactive approach to crime prevention and resolution. We continue to invite the public to engage openly with us, ensuring that together, we can create a safer, more cohesive society for all residents of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.