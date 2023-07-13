SVG police takes part in Tradewinds Exercise 2023 in Guyana

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and the SVG Coast Guard Service will be represented by a fourteen (14) member delegation during Exercise Tradewinds 2023 (TW2023).

Exercise Tradewinds will take place in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana from July 14th to July 27th, 2023. Mr. Enville Williams, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), will lead the delegation.

Exercise Tradewinds is a combined joint exercise sponsored by the United States Southern Command (US Southcom) and conducted in collaboration with partner nations to improve the collective ability of defense forces and constabularies to counter transnational criminal organizations and conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations while developing strong relationships and reinforcing human rights awareness.

Participating countries will work together to strengthen security responses during Exercise Tradewinds by exchanging knowledge and skills. Tradewinds Exercise began in the mid-1980s.

The delegation is set to leave St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday, July 14th.

Source : RSVGPF