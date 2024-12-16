RSVGPF Unveils Winners of 2024 Christmas Caroling Contest

RSVGPF Christmas Caroling Competition Results

December 16, 2024 – Kingstown: The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is pleased to announce the results of the 2024 Christmas Caroling Contest.

The contest was held on Friday December 13, 2024 at Central Police Station under the theme “It’s 2024, we caroling for sure.” This event, which celebrated the joy of the season through music and camaraderie, was a tremendous success.

Results

Junior Category:

1st Place: Spring Village Police Youth Club

Prize: $650.00 and 1 trophy

2nd Place: Stubbs/Diamond Police Youth Club

Prize: $500.00 and 1 trophy

3rd Place: Bequia Police Youth Club

Prize: $450.00 and 1 trophy

Best Dressed Choir: Spring Village Police Youth Club

Prize: $400.00

Senior Category:

1st Place:Traffic Angels

Prize: $750.00 and 1 trophy

2nd Place: South Western Carolers

Prize: $650.00 and 1 trophy

3rd Place:South Central Carolers

Prize: $500.00 and 1 trophy

Best Original Carol: Traffic Angels

Best Traditional Carol: Traffic Angels

Best Speech: Traffic Angels

Best Dressed Choir: Traffic Angels

The RSVGPF also congratulates the Police Youth Club Choir for winning the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture Christmas Caroling Contest, “Spirits Lifted.” The Spring Village Police Youth Club secured the award for Best Traditional Carol during the event, which was held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Victoria Park. The group was awarded $3,000.00, a toaster, and a trophy for their outstanding performance.

The RSVGPF extends its profound gratitude to the following sponsors: SVG Police Cooperative Credit Union, The National Lotteries Authority, Standard Caribbean Shipping Inc., Massy Stores, Global Distributors Limited, Police Canteen, Allan’s Smith Family Bakery, Steel Expression, Sports Locka Plus, Facey Trading SVG Limited, and all other sponsors for their generous support, which played a pivotal role in the success of this event.

Special appreciation is also extended to the judges; Mr. Aubrey Gould, Mr. Earl Paynter, and Mr. Rodney Small, for their invaluable expertise in ensuring the competition’s fairness and success. We further thank all participants, attendees, and supporters who contributed to making this competition a resounding success. Your dedication reflects the true spirit of the season, the strength of community within St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and our shared commitment to fostering unity and celebrating our rich cultural traditions.