RSVGPF Update on Georgetown Fire That Took Two Young Lives

Update: Results of Post-Mortem Examination in Georgetown Fire Tragedy

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) provides an update on the ongoing investigation into the fatal fire that occurred in Georgetown on October 23, 2024, which claimed the lives of two young children.

A post-mortem examination was conducted earlier today, Friday, October 25, 2024. The examination determined that the deceased, a 1-year-old male and a 3-year-old female, died as a result of thermal injury with charring.

The RSVGPF continues its investigations into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. We once again extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.

Anyone with additional information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to come forward.