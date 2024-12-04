RSVGPF Updates on Investigation Into Paul’s Avenue Shooting

RSVGPF provides update on triple homicides investigation in Paul’s Avenue

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) provides an update on the ongoing investigation into the deaths of Lawrence Warren, a 56-year-old Cart man of Ottley Hall, Don Ashton, a 47-year-old Labourer of Paul’s Avenue, and Alston Henry, a 38-year-old resident of Diamond Village. The three men were fatally shot in Paul’s Avenue on November 30, 2024.

Post-mortem examinations conducted on December 3, 2024, has determined the following:

Lawrence Warren died as a result of exsanguination due to or as a consequence of multiple gunshot wounds.

Don Ashton died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head.

Alston Henry later succumbed as a result of exsanguination due to or as a consequence of multiple gunshot wounds.

The RSVGPF continues to appeal to anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with this and other investigations.

Contact Information:

-Police Emergency: 999/911

-Police Control: (784) 457-1211

-Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

The RSVGPF extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.