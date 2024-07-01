RSVGPF Updates on Stabbing Death of Barrouallie Contractor

Police Update on the Death of Jeffon Junior Norton

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) provides an update on the ongoing investigation into the death of Jeffon Junior Norton, a 42-year-old contractor from Barrouallie, following a recent post-mortem examination.

The post-mortem examination, conducted on October 15, 2024, revealed that Norton died as a result of exsanguination due to or as a consequence of multiple stab wounds. Norton sustained these injuries during an incident that occurred on Friday, October 11, 2024, in Barrouallie. He was subsequently transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), where he was pronounced deceased.

Jevonte John, a 21-year-old bus conductor from Barrouallie, was arrested and charged with the murder of Mr. Norton. Following his appearance before the Serious Offences Court on October 14, 2024, John was remanded into custody. As the charge is indictable, he was not required to enter a plea, and the matter has been adjourned while investigations continue.

The RSVGPF continues to urge anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring justice is served.