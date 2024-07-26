RSVGPF urges caution on video that appears to depict homicide

RSVGPF Addresses Circulating Video

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is aware of a video circulating on social media that appears to depict a recent homicide. The video is approximately 22 seconds long and has raised significant public concern.

The RSVGPF wishes to clarify emphatically that this video was not released by our organization. Any official videos or appeals for public assistance in identifying suspected perpetrators are always disseminated through our official channels, including the “Royal SVG Police Force” Facebook page.

We urge the public to rely only on information shared through our verified platforms and to exercise caution when sharing unverified content on social media. The dissemination of unofficial videos can jeopardize ongoing investigations and affect the integrity of the legal process.

The RSVGPF remains committed to transparency and effective communication with the public. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.