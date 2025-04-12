SVG Female Police Officers Unite to Achieve Common Goals

Woman Police Association (WPA) Charts Bold Path Forward at Annual Conference

From the frontlines to administrative leadership, the women of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continue to make remarkable contributions to public safety, discipline, and service. They lead with strength, serve with distinction, and inspire with unwavering resolve. Their presence does not simply complement the Force; it elevates it.

In that spirit, the Women Police Association (WPA) hosted its annual conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the RSVGPF Police Band Auditorium in Old Montrose under the theme “Let Us Work Together to Achieve Our Goals.” The event brought together female officers from various departments, units, and divisions across the Force, highlighting the WPA’s renewed focus on building unity, advancing professional growth, and encouraging meaningful contributions among its members.

President of the WPA, Sub Lieutenant Ceilia Charles of the SVG Coast Guard Service, presented the Association’s forward-looking agenda. The initiatives outlined emphasized the importance of wellness, mentorship, community outreach, and collaboration. Among the core goals shared were the revitalization of the WPA Fitness Club to promote health among officers and the revival of the Fundraising Committee to support sustainable in-house programming.

Among the list of WPA initiatives are plans to launch a mentorship program for younger officers, adopt an institution that supports vulnerable young women, and pursue membership in the International Women Police Association to strengthen ties with regional and global counterparts. The Association also intends to collaborate with programs such as DARE and the Sexual Offences Unit to conduct outreach in schools, inspiring young minds through positive engagement.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Williams was in attendance at the conference and expressed strong support for the initiatives presented. He commended the WPA for its progressive outlook and encouraged the members to remain focused, united, and dedicated to high standards as they continue to build momentum across the organisation. The Commissioner also reminded officers of the importance of maintaining professional standards in both appearance and conduct as a reflection of the values upheld by the Force.

The RSVGPF commends the WPA for its proactive vision and dedication to empowering women within the Force and remains committed to supporting its initiatives.