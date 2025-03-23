Rubio makes first visit to Caribbean as U.S Secretary of State

US secretary of state to meet with Jamaica gov’t officials next week

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will embark on his first official visit to the Caribbean, a strategic three-nation tour that underscores the importance of U.S.-Caribbean relations.

Secretary Rubio’s journey will include meetings with several Caribbean leaders, including Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, as well as officials from other nations in the region. The primary objectives of the visit are to address pressing regional issues, bolster diplomatic relationships, and reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the Caribbean.

Itinerary and Key Meetings

Jamaica: Rubio’s visit will commence in Jamaica, where he will engage in discussions with Prime Minister Holness. This meeting is critical, given Jamaica’s strategic position in the Caribbean and its role as a leading voice within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Guyana: Following Jamaica, Rubio will travel to Guyana, where he is expected to meet with key government officials to discuss bilateral trade, security cooperation, and energy exploration, particularly in light of Guyana’s recent oil discoveries that have significant implications for its economy and regional power dynamics.

Haiti: The final leg of Rubio’s tour will focus on Haiti, where the deteriorating security situation has prompted international concern. Talks will likely revolve around U.S. assistance, humanitarian support, and strategies to stabilize the country amid ongoing crises.

In addition to security issues, Rubio’s tour comes at a time when U.S. policies are impacting Caribbean economies. With recent discussions involving U.S. Special Envoy for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mauricio Claver-Carone, the focus will also be on trade relations, economic support, and investment opportunities. The Caribbean nations are looking for assurances from the U.S. that they will not be adversely affected by new economic measures, particularly those that could benefit China’s growing influence in the region.

Rubio’s visit is also a strategic move to strengthen diplomatic ties with CARICOM nations. The Caribbean has long been an area of interest for U.S. foreign policy, and by engaging directly with regional leaders, Rubio aims to reaffirm U.S. support for democratic governance, economic development, and regional stability.