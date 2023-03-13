Rubis Gas Station & minimart robbed of $21-Thousand dollars

Triple S and Rubis Gas Station at La Croix Burglarized

An investigation has been launched into a report of a Burglary that occurred at the Triple S Minimart and Rubis Gas Station.

Investigations revealed that between 9:10 pm on 08.03.23 and 2:00 am on 09.03.23, some unknown person(s) entered the business place of Triple “S” Minimart and Rubis Gas Station at La Croix as a trespasser and stole $21,000.00ECC in cash and a quantity of Pure Heaven wine.

Persons with information that can assist with the investigations are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crime Unit at 1784-456-1810 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF