WARD receives grant from Canada Fund for Local Initiative

Members of the Organisation, Women in Agriculture for Rural Development (WARD) are now better equipped to ply their trade with much ease as they seek to enhance their livelihood through increase production on their respective farms.

The women noted that over the years, their operations have been very labour intensive while the overall cost of production has been extremely high. As such, they were unable to produce the variety, quantity and quality of crops they desired and often times the yield produce were relatively low.

Special thanks to the Canadian High Commission in Barbados and their local project initiative dubbed, “Canada Fund for Local Initiative (CFLI)”, WARD is a recipient of a quantity of equipment which include, rotating garden tillers, trimmers, wood chippers, post hole diggers and landscape fabric covers.

Along with the equipment, the project also involves the purchasing of seeds for production, field demonstrations and hands on training on the use and maintenance of the equipment and training and capacity building in areas of Environmental Preservation, Strategic Farm Management Practices and Composting.

The set of equipment were handed over to members of the executive of WARD on Wednesday 23rd March, 2022, by Ms Amanda Martinez, Political Officer of the Canadian High Commission. She was accompanied by Mr Sigmund Wiggins, local representative of the World Food Project.

Ms Martinez in her brief remarks stated that on the behalf of her Superior who was unable to be there and by extension the Canadian High Commission, she was pleased that they could be of assistance to women Farmers. She then took the opportunity to converse with the members and to encourage them in their pursuit.

The members of WARD expressed their sincere appreciation and asked Ms. Martinez to convey the same to the Canadan High Commission and pledged to take good care of the equipment, to make maximum use of them in enhancing their livelihood.