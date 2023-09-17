According to a troubling new story, Russell Brand became so “preoccupied” with the innocence of the 16-year-old girl he is accused of sexually assaulting that he was “instantly aroused” when he realized she was a virgin.

The woman, only identified as “Alice” in a joint investigation published Saturday by the Times of London and Channel 4 Dispatches, claims the then-31-year-old actor and comedian told her to read Vladamir Nabokov’s controversial “Lolita” — notable for its middle-aged protagonist obsessed with a 12-year-old girl — and sexually assaulted her during their three-month relationship in 2006.

Alice stated that she first encountered Brand when he approached her in Leicester Square when she was shopping nearby, and that she recognized him from his stand-up act and work with the BBC.

“He took my shopping bags from me, which was quite disarming, and proceeded to go through my purchases and critique them, and then he took one dress out and said to me, ‘You’re going to wear this on our date this week,'” she explained to the media.

After Brand, now 48, invited Alice to dinner, her mother forced her to text him her age — which is over the age of consent in the UK — in the hopes of discouraging him, but it did not work.

On their first date, Brand had her confirm her age.

“I don’t care if you’re 12… According to the report, he allegedly told her, “I need to know where I stand legally.”

“Giddy” and “special,” Alice remembers Brand’s charm and attentiveness.

When the youngster first told Brand she was a virgin, he became instantly aroused and “preoccupied” with her virginity, she said.

“Oh my God, my baby, my baby,” he exclaimed, picking her up and cradling her in his arms like a kid, stroking her hair. “He’s like, ‘You’re my little dolly.'”

According to the exposé, Brand would refer to her as “the child” and give her “scripts” to send to her parents when he wanted to see her, even ordering her to save his number in her phone under the name “Carly.”

Despite the fact that Alice was of legal drinking age in the UK, she and a relative who supported her accusations to the Sunday Times linked his acts to “grooming.”

“Russell engaged in groomer behaviors, looking back, but I didn’t even know what that was or what that looked like at the time,” she told the outlet.

She went on to say that Brand was domineering, and that he once poured a bath for her and told her to stay in it for an hour while he walked out. She also said he once removed a condom without her knowledge during sex.

Alice also said that near the conclusion of their relationship, Brand sexually assaulted her.

“I was sat up in the bed against the headboard, and he forced his penis down my throat, and I couldn’t breathe,” she told the reporter.

“It was just choking me, and I couldn’t breathe, and I was pushing him away, and he wasn’t backing off at all.”

“I ended up having to punch him in the stomach really hard to get him off,” she continued. “I was crying, and he said, ‘Oh, I only wanted to see your mascara run anyway.'”

“At that point, I realized he didn’t care if he damaged me physically or mentally… It shouldn’t take you punching someone and winding them to get them off you. It should not be a physical battle.”

Brand then forced Alice’s mouth open so he could slobber into it, Alice recalled.

“My limbs are trapped underneath him, and I just thought, ‘Why are you doing this?” she explained. “There can’t be any sexual gratification in this.” And then he tied my lips tight and forced me to swallow it, so I was gagging and weeping.”

When Brand invited Alice over, she found another lady in his bed when she arrived.

“I was furious, and I asked him, ‘Why would you do this to me?'” ‘This is really humiliating,’ she said.

Alice, now in her 30s, is one of four women who told the Sunday Times that Brand sexually abused them between 2006 and 2013, at the height of his celebrity.

She said that she came out after realizing she was too young to consent to a relationship with an adult and believes the law should be amended to raise the consent age to 18.

“My mum still feels like she failed me in some way by allowing this to happen, but she had no recourse at all,” she explained. “It should not be legal for a 16-year-old to be involved with a man in his thirties.” Something should be put in place to protect children.”

Before the story emerged, Brand and X both recorded videos on YouTube refuting the charges.

“I have received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, the other from a newspaper, listing a litany of egregious and aggressive attacks,” he stated.

“There are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute among this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks.”

The actor claimed that the charges came from a period in his life when he was “very, very promiscuous,” which he claimed he wrote “about extensively in my books.”

“Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual,” he explained.

Source : NY POST