Russia and Nicaragua Reject US Theft of Venezuelan Presidential Plane

On Monday, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry denounced that the United States had illegally confiscated the plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“The Department of Justice announced the seizure of a Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft, which was confiscated in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the Southern District of Florida at the request of the United States based on violations of U.S. export control laws and sanctions,” it said.

On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the confiscation of the Venezuelan presidential plane and demanded its return to Caracas.

“We stand in solidarity with our Bolivarian friends in their legitimate demands to return what was stolen from the Venezuelan state,” the Russian diplomatic office said, noting that the excesses in the sanctions policy applied by Washington “have no limits.”

“Once again, there has been a total disregard for international legal norms,” it added, emphasizing that the United States has sent a new signal that it can appropriate the assets of other sovereign states.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Economy To Grow by 10 Percent in 2024: President Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that his country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could grow at a rate exceeding 10 percent by the end of 2024.

The economic authorities’ estimate is based on the fact that Venezuela’s GDP grew by 8.78 percent in the last quarter.

“Economically, we are going to surpass the growth expectations that had been estimated,” Maduro said, commenting that the Venezuelan banking sector showed a growth of 21 percent in the Q1 2024.

The Bolivarian leader also indicated that his administration plans to provide 300,000 loans for entrepreneurs. This would bring the total number of new businesses to 1.3 million so far.

Source: telesurenglish.net

The Coup Attempt in Honduras Also Targets CELAC: President Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro rejected the attempted coup against Honduran President Xiomara Castro, stating that the destabilizing action is also aimed at the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

“I have been denouncing that the goal of the gringos is to destroy CELAC,” the Bolivarian leader said during the television program “With Maduro +.”

He then reminded that Castro is currently presiding over CELAC, an organization essential for the unity and independence of the region.

“The Venezuelan people and the Bolivarian government and forces stand with President Xiomara Castro and the Honduran popular forces,” Maduro stressed.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Preparations for the World Congress Against Fascism are Progressing:

The national government of Venezuela is preparing the World Congress Against Fascism and Similar Expressions, an event that seeks to unite ideas and strategies of social movements in the region in the face of this current advance.

This was reported by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yvan Gil, during a coordination meeting, in which he assured that this activity has great relevance within the battle that Venezuela is waging, both nationally and internationally.

He added that the Congress to be held in Caracas the second week of September, has the mission to become a “very strong resonance box at international level” of president Nicolás Maduro for left movements.

He explained that this initiative seeks to build “a new doctrine for this stage of struggle and advance of the Bolivarian Government, which always puts itself at the forefront” and is “the vanguard of the fight against these currents”.

He said that Venezuela must once again raise the flag of the left and progressive movements”.

The Chancellor indicated that it is necessary for this congress to have “a high component of dissemination, presence, penetration into the elements of the media battle”.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office Requests an Arrest Warrant Against Former Presidential Candidate Edmundo González Urrutia

The Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office asked a court specialized in terrorist crimes to issue an arrest warrant against the former presidential candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia.

The request is made after the Prosecutor’s Office summoned González Urrutia three times, the maximum set by the Venezuelan justice system, and the neo-fascist opponent decided not to appear in court.

Urrutia is accused for the alleged commission of crimes of usurpation of functions: provided for and sanctioned in article 213, forging of a public document, provided for and punished in article 319, according to the details of the document made public by the prosecutor’s office.

In addition, will face the justice for Instigation to disobedience of laws, provided for and punished in article 283, Conspiracy, provided for and sanctioned in article 132, all of the Criminal Code, Sabotage to damage systems, provided for and punished in article 7 of the Law on Computer Crimes.

The prosecutor also specifies that the citizen is charged with unlawful association, a crime sanctioned by article 37 of the Organized Crime and Financing of Terrorism Act, committed against the Venezuelan State.

Source: telesurenglish.net