Russia launches huge missile attack on Ukraine

Russia launched its latest massive aerial attack against Ukraine on Friday morning, using cruise missiles to target energy infrastructure across the country, particularly in the western border regions. Dozens of drones were also used in the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Friday morning that Russia had used 93 missiles and over 200 drones in the attack. He said Ukrainian forces had managed to shoot down 81 of the missiles, including 11 which had been successfully targeted by F-16 planes. Ukraine’s air force said the Russian attack included hypersonic Kinzhal missiles launched from the air.

Energy minister Herman Halushchenko said energy workers were doing everything possible to “minimise negative consequences for the energy system”.