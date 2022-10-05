Russian Federation offers more university scholarships to Vincentians

Russia is offering St Vincent and the Grenadines more university scholarships for those who wish to pursue studies there. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Tuesday said the offer was made during a meeting he had with the Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“I had a wide-ranging discussion with Lavrov, however, the central bilateral issue was basically if the people are citizens and Grenadines wants more university scholarships more would be available”.

“Some have been granted already and persons have pursued programs there. I think one student came back while others have remained. Different people react differently to security issues as they’re perceived”, Gonsalves said.

On the issue of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Gonsalves said Lavrov explained basically the position that he knows about.

“I read about it, I’ve read the speeches of President Putin and the interviews, but I kept emphasizing the necessity and the desirability for peace and for mature diplomacy”, Gonsalves stated.

St Vincent currently has eight students pursuing university degrees in the Russian Federation.