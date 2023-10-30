As Russia and Venezuela’s relationship deepens, the chief of Venezuela’s diplomatic mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines received an important visit from his Russian counterpart.

The Russian Ambassador to SVG, Alexander S. Kurmaz, paid Ambassador Francisco Perez a courtesy visit on Monday at the ambassador’s official residence.

During the courtesy visit, both ambassadors discussed critical topics in the pursuit of both nations’ well-being.

Russia-Venezuela relations include collaboration in areas of mutual significance, such as their shared status as oil exporters and policy towards the United States.

Venezuela is Russia’s most important Latin American economic and military ally.