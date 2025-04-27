Russia’s GLONASS System Goes Live in Venezuela

Venezuela Begins Using the Russian GLONASS Navigation System

On Wednesday, Nicolas Maduro announced the start of operations of the Russian GLONASS navigation system, which is analogous to the American GPS.

“The measurement station of the ss1-s route of the GLONASS system will begin operations this week,” he said, explaining that the goal is to optimize navigation services in Venezuela.

In December 2022, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced an agreement to install a GLONASS navigation system station in Venezuela, which is also analogous to the European Galileo and Chinese BeiDou systems.

The station will enhance the capabilities of GLONASS both in the Western Hemisphere and globally, Roscosmos stated at the time.

The text reads, “President Nicolas Maduro announced the creation of the new Venezuelan Robotics Federation; the approval of financial resources for the creation of 57 new innovative projects; and the installation of the SS1-S Track Measurement Station for the Russian GLONASS system.”

GLONASS will allow Venezuelans to permanently and freely access data for land, maritime, and air transportation; precision agricultural cultivation; monitoring the condition of infrastructure and industrial plants; and conducting scientific experiments.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Entrepreneurs from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to participate in the 1st International Congress of Entrepreneurs in Venezuela

On Tuesday, April 22, the Head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Pérez Santana said goodbye at Argyle International Airport to a group of nine young entrepreneurs from different productive sectors of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who will participate in the 1st International Congress of Entrepreneurs “Connect, Create and Undertake!” to be held in Venezuela from April 23 to 25, 2025.

Francisco Pérez Santana met with the group of entrepreneurs to explain all the logistics of the activity and emphasized that this Congress organized by the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela is a great opportunity to connect with businesses around the world with the objective of: “strengthening the productive apparatus of our nations; there you will be able to learn about other forms of business, entrepreneurs worldwide, learn about Venezuelan culture, as well as exchange successful experiences with different companies in Venezuela”.

Source: Venezuelan Embassy in SVG

Venezuela Promotes a Plan for the Development of Artificial Intelligence

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the development of the National Artificial Intelligence Plan.

The announcement, made on the first anniversary of the “Dr. Humberto Fernandez-Moran Great Mission for Science, Technology and Innovation,” is part of a strategy to strengthen Venezuela’s technological sovereignty and innovation.

During his speech, the president emphasized the need to establish alternatives to what he described as the “theft of data” by “Western Artificial Intelligence.” He stressed the urgency of creating a technological infrastructure that guarantees the country’s information security and sovereignty.

“We are developing the National Artificial Intelligence Plan. We are taking firm steps that must be taken discreetly. We are advancing a very serious plan so that Venezuela, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), and the countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), will have a Latin American sovereign, secure, and world-class artificial intelligence,” Maduro said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

VP Rodriguez Assesses Advancements in China-Venezuela Cooperation

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met in Beijing with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez with the aim of following up on the agreements reached by both nations and strengthening cooperation ties.

Han stated that the relationship between China and Venezuela has progressed under the leadership of their respective presidents, and expressed his country’s support for the South American nation’s development in accordance with its internal circumstances.

The Chinese Vice President also noted the willingness to work together to consolidate the bilateral relationship and broaden its scope.

Rodriguez expressed the Venezuelan government’s interest in deepening cooperation in key areas and praised China’s role in the current international context. She also indicated that her country seeks to strengthen collaboration on various fronts and maintain close coordination with Beijing.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Consolidates Its 2025 Electoral Calendar: Inclusion and Participation Mark the Democratic Process

Venezuela is preparing to hold historic regional and legislative elections on May 25, 2025, in which 24 governorships, including the new state of Guayana Esequiba, and 260 seats in the National Assembly will be renewed. This process, driven by a robust electoral calendar, represents a new step in consolidating participatory democracy and political inclusion in a country that has been the target of external pressure and disinformation campaigns.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) has announced a schedule that includes not only the election of governors and deputies, but also popular consultations and the renewal of regional and municipal legislative councils. This calendar, the result of consensus among political forces, seeks to strengthen democratic institutions and guarantee the expression of the popular will. The participation of 38 legally registered parties and the holding of six direct consultations in community circuits underscore the plural and participatory nature of the process.

One of the most notable aspects of this process is the incorporation of political sectors that in the past questioned the constitutional framework or promoted abstention. Now, even opposition actors recognize the legitimacy of the Venezuelan electoral system, representing a defeat for boycott strategies promoted from abroad. The registration of more than 6,700 candidates, 24% more than in the 2024 presidential elections, demonstrates the dynamism and openness of the national political landscape.

Source: telesurenglish.net

The Government of Venezuela Rejects Reuters Report as Oil Output Rises Despite U.S. Sanctions

Venezuela has pushed back against claims by Reuters regarding its oil sector, as the country reports a continued rise in crude production despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez publicly dismissed recent Reuters stories suggesting friction between state oil company PDVSA and U.S. energy giant Chevron, calling the reports “blatantly false.”

In a statement posted on social media, Rodríguez asserted, “Reuters is shamelessly lying again. PDVSA continues to honor its agreements with Chevron as stipulated in existing contracts and in accordance with Venezuelan law.” She further claimed that Chevron is, in fact, a victim of “illegal U.S. government sanctions,” and said she possesses evidence to support this assertion, though she did not provide specifics.

Rodríguez also questioned Reuters’ credibility on global energy issues, stating, “Apparently, Reuters has made lying its daily routine and has disqualified itself from reporting on energy matters in Venezuela and worldwide.”

The vice president’s remarks reinforce the Maduro administration’s stance of sovereignty and resilience. “Venezuela will continue on its path to recovery despite criminal blockades and mediocre media fabrications,” Rodríguez said, echoing the government’s long-standing narrative that foreign sanctions and negative press are obstacles to national progress.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Maduro Honors Pope Francisco’s Legacy as Symbol of Anti-Imperialist Resistance and Defender of Oppressed Peoples

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro paid tribute to Pope Francisco during his program Con Maduro Live De Repente, underscoring the pontiff’s role as a key figure in defending Venezuela against what he called the “U.S.-led imperialist blockade.” The leader emphasized that the pope’s legacy transcends religion, framing him as a strategic ally in the fight against neocolonial policies.

Maduro hailed Pope Francisco as “the people’s pope,” whose voice has denounced global inequalities and unilateral sanctions. He stressed that the religious leader openly questioned the economic blockade against Venezuela, a central theme in the Chavista government’s narrative against foreign interference.

Maduro highlighted how Francisco revitalized the Catholic Church by aligning it with social movements and the “preferential option for the poor,” a principle he linked to the tenets of 21st-century socialism. This interpretation aims to reinforce the narrative of a Church committed to grassroots causes.

Source: telesurenglish.net