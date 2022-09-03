Rwanda and Barbados discuss airlift capacity

Barbados and Rwanda have begun talks surrounding establishing a direct airlift service with RwandAir Limited to Barbados.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator Lisa Cummins, along with officials from the ministry, met on the margins of Day two of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) 2022, with Rwanda’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Charge of East African Community, Prof. Manasseh Nshuti.

During their talks, the two officials discussed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding airlift services between the two countries.

They also discussed joint destination marketing, trade and investment opportunities, E-Government platforms, meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) and the upcoming World Travel Market.

Currently, RwandAir Limited flies from Kigali to Entebbe, Nairobi, Bujumbura, Lagos, Abuja and Accra in Africa and internationally to Dubai, China, London and Brussels.

Also in attendance at the courtesy call were: Barbados’ High Commissioner to Kenya, William A. McDonald; Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jonathan Reid; Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., (BTMI) Dr. Jens Thraenhart; BTMI’s Chair of the Board of Directors, Shelly Williams; BTMI’s Chief Financial Officer, Craig Hinds; Honorary Consul of Barbados to Rwanda, Emery Rubagenga and Deputy CEO at Rwanda Development Board, Zephanie Niyonkuru.