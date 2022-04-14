Kagame visits Jamaica to strengthen bilateral ties

President Paul Kagame arrived in Jamaica Wednesday for a three-day state visit, which, according to Jamaican media, aims to strengthen bilateral ties between both countries.

Kagame’s visit to the Caribbean island is his first official visit there.

Several days before the official visit, Jamaica announced that Minister Kamina Johnson Smith will run against Baroness Patricia Scotland for Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Rich member nations have been scrutinizing Patricia Scotland after a 2020 internal audit revealed that she gave a lucrative contract to her friend. Denying the allegations, she insisted that she followed the organization’s procurement policies.

Andrew Holness, Jamaica’s Prime Minister, has indicated that he will not raise the issue of Minister Smith’s candidacy to be Commonwealth Secretary-General with President Kagame.

On Thursday, Kagame addressed the Jamaican Parliament.