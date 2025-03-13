‘Sabbath Keepers’ Rights at Risk as Jamaica Tax Offices Open on Saturdays

“Saturday Tax Offices in Jamaica: A Threat to Workers’ Right to Observe the Sabbath

Public affairs and religious liberty director of the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Nigel Coke, has raised concerns following an announcement by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Fayval Williams, regarding the opening of selected Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) offices in all parishes across Jamaica on Saturdays.

Coke, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that while he is in support of the change, he reminded the ministry that the rights of Sabbath keepers must be respected.

“We support the government’s drive to improve tax collection,” said Coke, who also serves as secretary general of the National Religious Liberty Association. “We are also cognisant that among workers in government are those who worship on the Sabbath, hence the concern that coming out of our recent summit and the commitment of the government to uphold the constitution on religious freedom, Sabbath-keepers are not forced to work against their freedom of conscience and beliefs.”

The finance minister during the 2025/26 budget debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday shared that the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will be introducing Saturday operations at select tax offices in every parish across the island.

The move is aimed at improving taxpayer convenience and boosting revenue collection.

“We hope that good sense will prevail among the management of these TAJ offices regarding workers’ religious freedom in this worthwhile effort. We commend the government for using alternative methods to improve much-needed revenue collection,” Coke concluded.