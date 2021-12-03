Sagicor Adopts Evesham Methodist School

Leading insurance and financial services entity, Sagicor has adopted several schools across the Caribbean as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

The announcement was made recently during a virtual media launch which included Ministry of Education officials from across the Caribbean, Principals attached to each school, teachers, students and Sagicor officials.

Eight primary schools will be adopted for the new school year which began in September, with the programme set to conclude in July 2022, after which a new cohort of schools will be chosen.

The adopted schools are, Mundo Nuevo Roman Catholic School in Trinidad and Tobago; St. Martin’s Mangrove and Workman’s Primary Schools in Barbados; Evesham Methodist Primary in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; St. John’s Anglican in Belize; Collegio Santa Famia in Aruba; Collegio don Sarto in Curacao; and the Victoria School for Special Education in Grenada.

The programme is underpinned by four key pillars: physical environment, health, developmental and educational programmes and safety and will involve support in various forms including upgrades to the schools’ facilities, support of various school initiatives and overall outreach.

Schools were selected from several nominations submitted by Sagicor team members in each territory, with the final schools chosen by staff committees who conducted a period of review and shortlisting.

Sagicor’s President and CEO, Robert Trestrail said the company is pleased to be able to support the region’s students in this way and remains committed to supporting the communities in which we operate.

“Our Adopt-a-School Programme allows us to reach across borders and impact our students in a real way. The educational system including the students, teachers and principals, needs our support now more than ever as we continue to operate in this COVID environment. Corporate social responsibility is near and dear to us at Sagicor, and we are pleased to be able to further cement our commitment to our communities with this programme.”