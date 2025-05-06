Sagicor Introduces Initiative to Enhance Shareholder Experience

Sagicor Financial provides enhanced investor experience for Caribbean shareholders

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (“Sagicor Financial” or “Sagicor”) is pleased to introduce an initiative designed to support its shareholders. Using Sagicor eBrokerage, shareholders can now seamlessly transition their registered shares into an eBrokerage account, unlocking a range of benefits that will enhance their overall investor experience. By transitioning to a Sagicor eBrokerage account, shareholders will enjoy: direct dividend payments, eliminating the need for cheque encashment and clearing, as shares transferred to a brokerage account will have dividends paid directly to that brokerage account, real-time tracking of share performance, the ability to buy and sell shares conveniently, streamlined account management and enhanced communication and timely updates.

Additionally, for a limited time, Sagicor will reimburse Caribbean-resident shareholders owning 1,000 or less shares for the fee associated with the brokerage transfer. This initiative is designed to provide shareholders with a more efficient, cost-effective, and engaging experience. Sagicor eBrokerage is offered in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago. Shareholders resident in countries where Sagicor eBrokerage is not offered, will be reimbursed for the fee associated with transfer of shares to a broker of their choice, up to the equivalent transfer fee to Sagicor ebrokerage. Detailed instructions will be provided by mail directly to shareholders eligible for this offer.

Shareholders in Barbados can further enhance their investment experience with an additional option; to have direct deposit of their dividends to a US dollar or Barbados dollar account with Sagicor Bank (Barbados) Limited. By opening a bank account, shareholders can enjoy: no service fees, no exchange rate losses, and a US dollar MasterCard debit card, providing easy access to their funds.

President and CEO of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., Andre Mousseau, said the initiative forms part of an ongoing effort to improve the shareholder experience. “Our goal is to provide shareholders with greater control and flexibility. This initiative allows shareholders the option to transition their shares to a brokerage account, enabling faster receipt of dividends, an efficient way to buy and sell shares, and streamlined account management. We remain dedicated to enhancing the shareholder experience and this initiative is a key step in that direction”.

Shareholders can visit sagicor.com/ebrokerage to book an appointment, or email [email protected] for more information.