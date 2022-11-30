Sagicor launches eLife portal offering life insurance solutions end to end

Persons across St Vincent and the Grenadines can now “join the evolution and live the easy life.” This is because Sagicor has launched eLife – a convenient, client-friendly portal that allows individuals to purchase in the first instance, life insurance solutions completely online from end to end. The site was launched in mid-November with unique and affordable life insurance options.

From anywhere on-island, and at any time of the day, as long as they have access to the internet, individuals have access to eLife by visiting elife.sagicor.com. They simply log on to the platform, choose their financial solution, answer a few short questions and in less than 45 seconds, can be given a quote, with the final application taking a few minutes to complete.

Donald Austin, CEO of Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc said “eLife is an affordable, easy to use platform that offers our customers convenience and the ability to purchase financial solutions from the comfort and safety of their homes or anywhere with an internet connection.”

One of the product offerings available on the platform is Sagicor eZChoice, a new flexible term plan with no medical requirement, that offers two coverage options that can be bought for as little as EC$66 per month.

He continued, “eLife is the latest in a series of innovations on Sagicor’s digitalisation journey in response to, and in anticipation of the rapidly evolving demands of our clients, partners and the trends being seen within the market.”

“The Sagicor Go mobile app, introduction of WhatsApp for business, the launch of an online portal for easy submission of claims, along with eConnect, our online virtual client experience system, are just some of the initiatives that we have brought to the market recently”. he added, “The launch of eLife is the latest innovation from Sagicor and we pride ourselves on being trend setters in all that we do.”

Stanley Browne, General Agent for Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc in St Vincent said he is pleased about the innovation and looking forward to ensuring persons can attain any additional coverage they need from Sagicor.

“Not only has Sagicor innovated with this platform, ensuring that persons can access the offerings on the site completely online, we have also ensured that the solutions on offer are even more affordable. This means that so many people have access to the value of insurance and the opportunity to ensure that their loved ones can be taken care of, granting them peace of mind.”