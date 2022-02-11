Saharan dust plume will affect SVG from Sunday 13 Feb.

- Keep track of weather reports that provide information on air quality. Stay inside in air conditioning if conditions worsen.
- Wear a face mask outside. It can help keep dust particles out of the nose and mouth (and, of course, help prevent transmission of COVID-19, as well).
- Stick with your medication regimen to keep allergy and asthma symptoms under control, and your breathing regulated.
- Keep calm. Stress can make asthma and allergies harder to manage, boosting the risk of flare-ups. Stress can also increase the duration and severity of symptoms.
- Talk to an allergist if your symptoms get worse due to the Saharan plume.
The Saharan Air Layer, also known as Saharan Dust, is made of sand, dirt, and other dust that is lifted into the atmosphere from the vast desert area that covers most of North Africa.
In addition – A weak south-westward moving shearline would continue to generate occasionally cloudy skies and trigger a few showers across our islands(especially over the Grenadines) for the remainder of Friday.
Seas are moderate to rough in open waters with swells peaking up to 1.5 on western coasts and ranging between 2.5m to 3.0m on eastern coasts.
Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal sea swells and gusty winds. Slight to moderate conditions could return on Sunday.