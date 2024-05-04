Saharan Dust Affects Visibility and Air Quality across SVG

Slight to moderate Saharan dust thickening will be present during the next 72-hour forecast period, affecting visibility and air quality across SVG.

The necessary precautions should be taken. Forecasts indicate that instability will persist across the island chain, primarily concentrated to the south of SVG, potentially causing occasional showers and cloudy periods.

Mid- to upper-levels will continue to be moist; however, dust infiltration can limit any significant shower activity during this forecast period.

Forecasts indicate that the winds will originate from the east-southeast (ESE) and back to the east (E) at a speed of between 20 and 30 km/h. In open waters, the seas will be moderate, with swells peaking at 1.2m on the western coasts and 1.5m on the eastern coasts.