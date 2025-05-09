Saharan Dust Creates Haze Over SVG

Cloudiness could increase during Friday afternoon, bringing a few showers across SVG by evening/overnight and decreasing by Saturday evening.

Saharan dust concentrations continue to create a film/slight-haze across our area.

Light-gentle (5 – 15km/h) breeze across our islands could occasionally increase to a moderate breeze (20 – 25km/h) during Friday.

Further increase to fresh (~30km/h) breeze can be expected late Friday. Wind directions are expected to vary from east northeast to east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight in open water, with swells near 0.5m west of our islands and near 1.0m east of our islands.

Slight rise in swell heights can be expected over the weekend, with swells ranging 0.5m to 1.8m across our islands.