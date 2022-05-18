‘Saharan dust event’ will worsen air quality Thursday and Friday

As a result of the Saharan dust, several meteorological offices in the Caribbean region have issued health warnings.

In an Air Quality Bulletin yesterday, the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services reported that air quality was down to moderate levels due to particulate matters 2.5 and 10, associated with a fresh influx of Saharan dust.

According to the Department of Disaster Management of the British Virgin Islands, the air quality is moderate to high.

Throughout the weekend, these conditions are expected to affect the BVI.

The SVG Meteorological Service said yesterday in its 72-hour outlook there will be a plume of Saharan dust haze across the islands with its concentration fluctuating throughout the forecast.

The Meteorological Department of St Maarten in its latest forecast said hazy conditions will prevail as a result of which visibility and air quality will be adversely affected.

Montserrat’s public is being warned there is a haze of Saharan dust in the area.

The US National Weather Service in Puerto Rico, a Saharan dust event is expected to worsen air quality from Thursday to Friday.