Saharan Dust Set to Thicken Over the Weekend Over SVG

Weak unstable conditions linger across our islands, with fair to occasionally cloudy skies and light-moderate showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) today (Friday)…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert. Over the weekend, a few showers are likely to inter-mix with a film/slight-haze due to patches of Saharan dust across our area. Concentrations of Saharan dust could thicken Monday night, creating moderate/thick-haze across SVG…Be Alert!

Moderate-fresh (20 – 35km/h) breeze across our islands vary in direction between north-east and east south-east in some locations.

Sea conditions are moderate in open water, with swells near 1.5m west of our islands and up to 2.5m east of our islands…Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal swells and occasional gusty winds. Swell heights are expected to fall, nearing 1.2m west of our islands and 1.8m east of our islands (slight-moderate) by Monday.