Saint James Medical School helps fill US physician shortage

The United States has a serious physician shortage, which poses a major concern in the medical community.

Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) on St Vincent and Anguilla is doing its part to resolve this challenge, while the medical community struggles.

Over the past 20 years, SJSM has trained physicians. Many of its students are from the United States, seeking an alternative to the highly competitive and extremely expensive medical education offered in their home countries.

Over 600 SJSM graduates are doctors trained in a wide variety of medical fields and treating tens of thousands of patients. Several Saint James School of Medicine graduates are now Residency Directors at leading U.S. hospitals. They offer opportunities to other aspiring physicians and address the national physician shortage.

“Saint James School of Medicine was founded to provide quality and affordable medical education. Our students are extremely bright, hardworking, and talented. Many of them come from underprivileged communities. We contribute to resolving the physician shortage in the United States and Canada by being one of the most affordable Caribbean medical schools. Last month, 70 of our students and graduates were matched for residency in the United States and Canada.”- said Raj Mitra, Vice President of Administration at Saint James School of Medicine.

Schools such as Saint James School of Medicine are showing how private institutions can help resolve a nationwide problem, including the physician shortage the medical community is facing.