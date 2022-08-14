St Lucia’s banana exports to the UK have resumed

A House of Assembly sitting heard St Lucia’s Minister of Agriculture Alfred Prospere mention that Saint Lucia’s banana industry is changing for the better.

“We have resumed shipments of bananas to the UK for the past nine weeks. By the end of July 2022, we were able to restore production levels to our contractual obligations of 2000 boxes a week. work and commitment of our farmers, field officers, the Banana Task Force and the NFTO have paid off.”

The minister added that there was still work to be done.

“The UK banana market is highly competitive. Once you lose your spot on the market shelves it becomes an uphill battle to regain that position. Farmers, we must focus on keeping with international standards in order to gain a competitive advantage”.

He continued: “The banana industry is significantly impacted by the high fuel prices. We are restricted by the limited shipping options available to us in the region. On average our bananas take 21 days to reach the UK, while our competitors can export theirs to the UK in 12 to 18 days. The extended journey time can result in quality issues for our bananas. I think it is now time for us to explore all of our shipping options in an effort to reduce costs and travel time.”

The Sitting of the House took place on Tuesday, Aug. 9.