Wednesday, October 12
St Lucia government announces major tax break for some 15,000 citizens

PIERRE ADMINISTRATION REDIRECTS UP TO $14 MILLION BACK INTO LOCAL ECONOMY
Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre
Approximately 15, 000 hardworking Saint Lucians will benefit from another timely fiscal intervention orchestrated and implemented by the Pierre Administration.
Effective January 1, 2023, Saint Lucians earning up to XCD $25, 000 annually will be exempted from paying income tax.
The tax breaks put money back in the pockets of Saint Lucian households and redirect up to XCD $14 million back into the local economy.
The new tax cuts follow a series of targeted fiscal measures to protect Saint Lucian consumers from the impact of external economic shocks.
