Saint Lucia to Launch Its First Sovereign Wealth Fund

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Cabinet of Ministers are finalising plans to establish Saint Lucia’s first-ever Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF).

The government will use the SWF to create additional income streams for Saint Lucia by making strategic financial investments with our surplus revenue.

The government will allocate the returns generated by our SWF to a savings fund for Saint Lucians. The savings from the SWF will enhance social security programmes and improve the government’s ability to support Saint Lucians who need it most.

The Pierre Administration is saving for the future to save future generations of Saint Lucians.