Saint Lucia’s Vieux Fort to Welcome New Administrative Complex

Construction of Administrative Complex in Vieux Fort Set to Resume in 2025

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has announced that the construction of the long-awaited Administrative Complex in Vieux Fort is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

This marks the second attempt to construct the complex, following an initial start in 2016 under the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration. However, the project was abruptly halted by the succeeding United Workers Party (UWP) shortly after assuming office. By that time millions of dollars had already been spent by the National Insurance Corporation (NIC) on the foundation, leading to a lawsuit by Rayneau Construction to recover associated costs.

Prime Minister Pierre reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fulfilling promises made to the people of Vieux Fort. “This is another promise of this administration that is being honoured. I had assured the people of Vieux Fort before the General Elections of 2021 that an SLP Government would correct the wrongs of the UWP and build the complex,” he stated.

He further emphasized, “I had also announced during the last Budget Debate that the Government would resume construction of the Complex, and I am happy that arrangements are being finalized to proceed with construction. The Government will maintain the original design, which includes a theatre to host cultural events in Vieux Fort and the wider southern region.”

The project, a Build-Own-Lease-Transfer (BOLT) initiative under the aegis of National Insurance Property Development and Management Company Ltd (NIPRO), will be pivotal in improving access to government services in the south while fostering cultural development. The Prime Minister noted that this development would be particularly significant for the Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort South, who has consistently advocated for the project’s completion.