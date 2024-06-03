Saint Martin Explores Accession to OECS

Territorial Council of Saint Martin Holds Accession Talks with OECS

President of the Territorial Council of Saint Martin, Louis Mussington, met with Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, concerning Saint Martin’s accession to the OECS. President Mussington led a delegation to Saint Lucia from 11 to 14 May 2024 for dialogue with the OECS Commission’s leadership team.

The discussions centred around Saint Martin’s accession to the OECS strengthening its support from sovereign states and neighbouring territories. This meeting underscored the benefits for both Saint Martin and the OECS and how an accession would be a pivotal move symbolizing further collaboration and unity in the region. Accession to the OECS would empower Saint Martin to contribute meaningfully to formulating diplomatic decisions affecting member states. Dr. Jules highlighted the cultural, political, and historical similarities that OECS member states have, aligning them with the aspirations of Saint Martin’s leadership and people.

“As an associate member of the OECS, Saint Martin would enjoy equal respect as citizens of a region that reveres togetherness and innovation in the way we use our resources and small populations to meet common goals for better societies and lives.”

In addition to highlighting the strategic advantages of accession, President Mussington articulated Saint Martin’s commitment to transferring competencies and successes in vital sectors such as education and health in which they have implemented innovative pilot projects. Saint Martin is dedicated to sharing best practices and contributing substantively to the rest of the OECS offering a wealth of opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange. Through these partnerships, Saint Martin aims to foster deeper collaborations thereby enriching the collective endeavors of the OECS and its member states.

As Saint Martin contemplates this transformative journey towards accession to the OECS, it remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the principles of multilateralism.

The Territorial Council of Saint Martin and the OECS will announce updates on the accession as plans progress.