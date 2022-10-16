Team SVG receives award at First Global Robotics competition in Geneva

The crew representing Team SVG, called “SVG Robotics,” put SVG on the map at the FIRST Global Robotics competition, which concluded on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The team’s greatest accomplishment at the competition was receiving the FIRST Global Safety Award for demonstrating safe engineering design, safe engineering processes, and safe gameplay during the ranking matches.

Team St. Vincent and the Grenadines placed 80th out of 164 countries that participated in the tournament and 6th out of 12 Caribbean nations, placing them ahead of engineering powerhouses like the Netherlands, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

The team mentors, Brodlon Daniel and Deaney Gellizeau are ecstatic about the opportunity to prepare the students to represent their country at the international level, and they hope that their achievements will propel St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a leader in STEM and robotics in the Caribbean upon their return.