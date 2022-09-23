SAK Project opens thrift store, family center in Kingstown Park

The Small Acts of Kindness (SAK) Project has recently launched its newest venture – a thrift store and family centre – in Kingstown Park. The new facility will also be serving the surrounding communities including Lodge Village and Redemption Sharpes.

The new thrift store initiative was started as means of supporting families in need to be able to afford some of their basic necessities as they grapple with the challenges of the increasing cost of living. The store carries clothing, food and other household items with prices starting at $2.00 XCD.

In its aim at being a nexus of community support, a Family and Resource Centre has also been opened at the same location. The Centre seeks to provide peer support, tutoring and after-school programming to students in the community and is equipped with the technological capacity to provide educational entertainment and help for students with completing homework and assignments.

Together these two initiatives aim to nurture relationships with residents in the community while also providing resources for childhood development, children’s literacy, nutrition support as well as healthy play and recreation.

Details about the after-school program and the thrift store are available through any of the contact methods listed. Parents are encouraged to register their children and avail themselves of the free resources and support that might be available.

About SAK

The Small Acts of Kindness (SAK) Project is a program started by Toronto-based Vincentian Kwesi Bibby. Since its inception the program has sought ways to support community-based activities. This support is based in the philosophy of giving back to the community and assisting with community-building initiatives.