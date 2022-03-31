Salary hikes for St Lucia Public Servants by the end of April 2022

The St Lucia Times is reporting that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip J. Pierre has announced that his government will honor the former administration’s promise and pay salary hikes to public servants by the end of April.

The announcement came Tuesday as Pierre delivered the budget statement on revenue and expenditure for 2022-2023.

Regarding the salary hike agreement under the previous Allen Chastanet administration, trade union sources recalled a one percent increase from April 2020 due in April 2022 to officers in Grades 1 to 18.

The agreement stated that the associated retroactive payment would be paid as a lump sum by December 2022.

In addition, there’s a further two percent from April 2021 due in March 2023.

“The civil servants will get their increase and further Mr. Speaker the civil servants will get part of their backpay in December 2022, the first tranche in December this year, and the second tranche will be in March 2023,” the Castries East MP told parliament.