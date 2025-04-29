Sales Clerk From Layou Arrested for Theft of $1,000

Sales Clerk charged with Theft.

On April 4, 2025, police arrested and charged Silas Paul Parris, a 53-year-old sales clerk of Layou, with the offence of Theft.

Investigations revealed that Parris allegedly stole one thousand Eastern Caribbean dollars ($1,000.00 ECC) in cash, the property of a 34-year-old resident of Diamond.

The offence occurred in Kingstown on April 17, 2025.

Parris appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on April 28, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The court granted him bail in the amount of $1,000.00 ECC with one surety and ordered him to have no contact with the complainant.

Additionally, he must report to the Central Police Station every Tuesday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. His trial date is set for January 21, 2026.