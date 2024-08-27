Yachties set sail as Salt Whistle Bay is restored

SALT WHISTLE BAY RESTORED

The race against nature to save one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, Salt Whistle Bay, located on Mayreau Island, tells the on-going story of our fight to protect sustainable livelihoods and our natural environment says Minister Tourism, Hon. Carlos James.

The Government of St.Vincent and the Grenadines has committed significant resources to prevent the erosion of one of the island’s major tourism products, Salt Whistle Bay.

Perched in the picturesque, Marine Park of Mayreau and the Tobago Cays, Salt Whistle Bay is described by National Geographic as “Paradise Found” and listed by Conde Nast Traveler as a “Top International Beach”.

The world-renowned tourism hot spot will see ongoing coastal works to protect the beach from further erosion and will provide the space for promoting sustainable livelihoods among the many tourism vendors earning an income at the location.

Salt Whistle Bay sustained damaged ad Beryl swept through St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a Category 4 hurricane on July 1, taking a large chunk of the stretch of land at Salt Whistle Bay that separates the beach’s Atlantic coastline from the Caribbean Sea.

“We are showing the world in true Caribbean spirit our resilience as a people and the importance of environmental sustainability as tourism product,” Minister James said.

In spite of the challenges following the impact of Hurricane Beryl, our tourism industry remains open as we welcome visitors to our shores, Minister James said.