Sandals Foundation Donates £100K to Boost Pediatric Care in SVG

Sandals Foundation has contributed £100,000 to the neonatal and pediatric sectors within the ministry of health.

A press release announced that, through collaborative efforts with MOHWE, Discover St. Vincent and the Grenadines Team Athletics SVG, and other essential stakeholders, they successfully exceeded their initial pledge of US$25,000.

For over forty years, Sandals Resorts International has actively contributed to the local communities in the islands we cherish.

The creation of the Sandals Foundation represented a systematic method for fostering positive transformation in the realms of education, community, and environment.

Today, the 501c3 serves as a genuine philanthropic extension of the brand—an entity that shares the message of inspiring hope throughout every corner of the Caribbean.