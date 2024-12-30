Sandals Saint Vincent Hosts Joyous Holiday Event for Children

Sandals Foundation and Hasbro Gift Over 16,000 Toys Regionally in Annual Holiday Distribution

The Sandals Foundation and Hasbro have come together once again this Holiday Season for their annual toy distribution, making the most wonderful time of the year for 16,000 children across the Caribbean even brighter.

Since 2011, the Sandals Foundation has partnered with United States based toy company, Hasbro, to mobilize hundreds of helpers who volunteer to spread the joy, going into schools and local communities with toys and games to kick off the holiday season.

“The holiday season is a time for giving and sharing, and even more a time to inspire hope. We are incredibly grateful to be able to partner with Hasbro to bring joy to children in a way that lets them know they are being thought of,” says Patrice Gilpin, Public Relations Manager at Sandals Foundation.

On December 15, 2024, the magic of the season came alive at Buccament Bay beach as Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines team members served over 150 children in an afternoon filled with games, songs, food & drinks, and play.

General Manager at Sandals Saint Vincent Tamon Allen considers this event to be a “resounding success”, noting that he spoke with several parents and their children during the toy distribution party and their feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

“I’m a big kid at heart, so I love the holiday season and I especially love bringing good cheer to the children,” he explains. “Nothing beats seeing the unfiltered joy on their tiny faces, and we saw a lot of that on December 15!”

“Play and enjoyment are very beneficial to the holistic development of children, and the work that is done through the Sandals Foundation definitely supports this. We believe in investing in our communities in as many ways as we possibly can. Hosting events like this creates a lasting impact on children and will contribute to fostering solid relationships between Sandals and the communities around Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for generations to come.”

Public Relations Manager Jamila Soso-Vincent adds that it was an emotional experience being able to bring such joy to the children of Buccament Bay and surrounding areas.

“Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines opened in March of this year, so this is the first time that many of our team members are participating in such an event. Words can’t even fully describe how amazing it was to see so many children in one place having the time of their lives!” she enthuses.

“I’m already planning what we will be doing next Christmas, and 2024 hasn’t even ended as yet! Wherever Sandals Resorts operates, we make it our business to support our communities, and one of the best ways to do that is to show the children – and their parents, by extension – some Sandals love!”

In addition to the Holidays festivities in Buccament Bay, the Sandals Saint Vincent team also partnered with the Lions Club of Kingstown – SVG, earlier this year, sharing approximately 2,000 toys (also contributed by Hasbro) to the non-profit organization. These toys were distributed to children from vulnerable communities across the multi-island nation.