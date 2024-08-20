Sandals launches Island Challenge 2024 for SVG’s Pediatric Care

The Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International in collaboration with Unique Vacations UK and other important agencies on the ground, is thrilled to announce the Island Challenge 2024. This event, which will take place over four days in October, aims to raise USD $100,000 to support paediatric healthcare at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and to provide healthcare assistance to communities in the Southern Grenadine Islands affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The Island Challenge is not just a physical test; it is a mission to bring hope and healing to some of the most vulnerable communities in the Caribbean. Over 4 days, the participants will take on a 50-mile challenge across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which includes a half marathon around Bequia, a series of long distance runs, sea kayaking, and a challenging hike up La Soufrière, the island’s active volcano.

“We were absolutely over the moon with the success of the inaugural Sandals Foundation Island Run – Antigua 2023,” says Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation “The dedication and support from the runners were unmatched, and the effort that the team put into the event, from the planning stages right through to the 100-kilometer run itself, was simply incredible. This year, we are determined to inspire more hope. The funds raised will go directly to providing essential medical equipment for infants. I can’t wait to see what the team achieves in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines this year and what crazy challenges they come up with next!”

Karl Thompson, Managing Director of Unique Vacations UK, added: “We decided to host the Island Challenge in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to continue the great work we did in 2023 to raise funds for essential medical equipment for paediatric facilities in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts recently opened a new resort in Saint Vincent, and it’s always been part of the brand’s ethos to immerse itself and support the local communities. Following the passing of Hurricane Beryl, we also wanted a portion of the money raised to provide healthcare assistance in the Southern Grenadine islands.

“Deep commitment to the well-being of the communities that surround us drives everything we do,” said Tamon Allen, Resort Manager at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. “It is an honor to host the Island Challenge knowing that every mile we run, every stroke we paddle, and every step we take brings us closer to a brighter future for the children and families of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This event is not just about raising funds; it’s about uniting the community for a cause that touches us all. The support from our local partners, the dedication of our team, and the spirit of the participants show that when we come together, we can achieve something truly remarkable. We are excited to see the positive change this challenge will bring to our healthcare facilities and the lives of so many.”

The Island Challenge 2024 is proudly supported by sponsors such as The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Health, Virgin Atlantic, Good Housing, Air Canada Vacations, TripAdvisor, Corpay, Mail Metro Media Group, Accord Marketing, and TTG Media. The goal is to exceed last year’s impressive USD $100,000 fundraising mark.

“The Island Challenge is a remarkable event, but what truly excites me is the opportunity for wider community involvement through the Family Fun Day on October 13th. This day is about more than just coming together; it’s about engaging with our community in a meaningful way. It’s a chance for families to connect, support one another, and contribute to a cause that will benefit our children and future generations. The compassion I see in our community is truly inspiring, and I believe that by uniting, we can ignite lasting change. Change that will help our youngest and most vulnerable, giving infants a healthier start at life.” said the Minister of Health, St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince.

The Sandals Foundation invites everyone to join in this cause, whether by choosing to participate in the family fun day, donating, or simply spreading the word. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of those who need it most.