Sandals Introduces Birthday & Paternity Leave Entitlements For Employees

SANDALS RESORTS CHAMPIONS WORK-LIFE BALANCE WITH NEW PATERNITY AND BIRTHDAY LEAVE INCENTIVES FOR TEAM MEMBERS

In an unprecedented move, aimed at further prioritizing employee well-being, Sandals Resorts International announced enhancements to its ‘Time Away from Work Policy’. Setting a new standard in the hospitality industry, team members across the company’s Caribbean resorts will now have access to birthday and paternity leave entitlements.

Effective April 26th, team members will have an additional paid day off to celebrate their birthdays. Encouraging them to embrace the activities that bring joy and rejuvenation, the benefit applies to all team members whether or not their birthdays fall on a scheduled work day. Team members also have within 30 days to take the day off if circumstances prevent them from taking the leave on their actual birthday.

Starting May 1st, male team members who become fathers of new-born children, and are full-time employees who have been with the company for at least one year, will received one week of paid paternity leave, giving them even more time to bond with their children.

The announcement, made by the company’s Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, at a recent employee town hall meeting, was met with jubilant cheers as team members celebrated the news.

“We are a family and our company culture places high value on work–life balance. Personal and family time are crucial to well-being. These new incentives are designed to acknowledge and support those significant moments in our team members lives that they need to spend with their loved ones,” voiced Stewart.

The introduction of the paternity leave initiative marks a pioneering step for Sandals positioning the company among a small number of private sector entities in the Caribbean, to extend such benefits to its workforce.

“I was thrilled to share the news of Sandals offering paternity leave with my wife who was just as excited as I am. It is commendable that Sandals has recognized the active role we as fathers play in the home when it comes to child rearing. Good job!” shared Jason Martin, entertainment manager at Sandals Royal Caribbean.

For mother of two and Assistant Accountant at Sandals Negril, Monique Munroe, this is a massive move forward for the company she proudly works for. “Being able to get your birthday off from work is definitely a big deal for me. Not to mention the paternity leave for fathers, I am a mom and I know the impact it will have on the family when dad gets to be there during those crucial first days. This is what you call having our best interest at heart!” she shared.

The birthday and paternity leave incentives are paid time off that includes full base pay and gratuity for all eligible team members across the company’s 21 resorts.