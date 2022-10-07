Sandals Resort in St. Vincent is on stream to open in 2024

Over one hundred more Vincentians are expected to join the Sandals construction team at Buccament Bay as work ramps up on the construction and redesign of the resort.

Speaking with the API on a tour of the site, Minister of Tourism Hon. Carlos James said as work on the project increases, there is likely to be a great demand for skilled tradesmen.

“We will see roughly around 300 persons being added in terms of the compliment workforce construction …and at the completion of the work here, it is projected that we will have 800 to a thousand Vincentians being employed…,” James revealed.

Sandals represent one of the largest tourism investment projects to this country and the tourism minister said, this would no doubt see the expansion of tourism on the mainland.

“We have looked at the designs, the plans and it seems to me the project is well on its way, we are hoping to fill rooms by early 2024…first quarter of 2024,” James said.

Minister James also pointed out that with such a brand as Sandals, this would mean increased marketing of St Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier tourist destination.

“We are going to likely see airlines moving from twice weekly to daily flights. We have seen the announcement by American Airlines, they are looking to start operation of daily flights from early next year,” Minister James stated.

Currently, some 200 workers are already employed at the Sandals Buccament site.

Source : API